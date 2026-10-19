Clash near Rinia Park, citizens confront officers: We pay your salaries

Police interventions in public spaces in the capital have also caused tensions in the area near Rinia Park.

Të lidhura None found

After cordoning off the boulevard and central institutions, the officers moved near the park, where they intervened to forcibly remove citizens who were peacefully standing on the sidewalk.

Members of the special “Shqiponja” unit blocked off the area and, in threatening tones, told citizens not to remain on the sidewalks. The situation led to heated arguments between residents and the officers.

The citizens reminded the police officers that their salaries are funded by taxpayers, who, according to them, are being subjected to violence.

“Don’t think Rama gives you the money—we do! We pay the money! You should thank us!” one of the citizens declared.