Demonstrations stretch into ninth night, organizers announce commitment until October 1

On Thursday as well, thousands of citizens took to the square to protest under the slogan “Not in my name”.

Të lidhura

None found

This marks the ninth consecutive evening of gatherings opposing the decision of the Special Court, which sentenced four former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army to 81 years in prison.

Çlirim Haziri, one of the organizers, invited the protesters to continue the gatherings every night until October 1, when the platform “Liria ka Emër” has warned of a mass march.

During this gathering, Afrim Bunjaku, the sergeant killed three years ago during the terrorist attack in Banjska, was also honored with a minute of silence.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 22:11

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