New details from the suspicious death of the 38-year-old on the Skopje ring road – what was found on his body?

A gunshot wound to the leg was found on the 38-year-old, whose lifeless body was discovered this morning on the Skopje ring road “Mother Teresa,” near the village of Smillkovc.

The victim has been identified as Edin Sh. from the village of Lubin in Skopje. Near his body, authorities also found a Mercedes vehicle with Skopje license plates, which is suspected to have been driven by him shortly beforehand.

Të lidhura None found

The exact causes of death are still unknown, and the body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy to clarify the circumstances and reasons that led to the loss of life.

The Ministry of Interior has stated that the incident was reported on the morning of November 21, around 06:15, and that police teams arrived at the scene immediately after the notification.