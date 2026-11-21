Iranian attack in Bahrain: fire at an industrial building, only material damage reported

Before the attack occurred, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry had warned of a possible threat and asked citizens and residents to remain calm, go to the nearest safe place, and follow information published on official channels.

A civilian industrial building in Bahrain was then hit by an attack of Iranian origin and engulfed in fire.

Të lidhura None found

The Interior Ministry confirmed the incident and said that, so far, no injuries have been reported, only material damage.

According to the official statement, Civil Defense teams are working to bring the fire under control, while authorities have not disclosed the exact location of the affected structure.

Two residents told an AFP correspondent that they had seen smoke over the island of Sitra, east of Bahrain. The area is known for its industrial facilities, including the oil refinery owned by the state company Bapco.

In recent days, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has said it has repeatedly targeted American facilities in Bahrain. According to reports, one of Wednesday’s attacks came after United States strikes on the Iranian island of Qeshm.

Earlier, Tehran claimed it had captured an American drone that was targeting the island, which is located in the Strait of Hormuz.