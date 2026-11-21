The leader of the LDK, Lumir Abdixhiku, met in Brussels with diaspora members and party activists during an evening organized on the occasion of the Darka e Lamës.

In a Facebook post, Abdixhiku thanked the diaspora for their hospitality and highlighted their contribution to the history and development of Kosovo.

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He also praised the engagement of the LDK branch in Benelux for organizing the evening, underlining the importance of preserving and promoting Albanian traditions beyond Kosovo’s borders.

In his full post, Abdixhiku said that during tonight’s evening in Brussels, among compatriots and LDK associates, he felt at home. He thanked them for the reception and the conversations held, adding that he values their trust and knows well what responsibility is placed on him.

He further recalled that part of Kosovo’s history was written in the diaspora, by people who built their lives far from the country and took on more than their share for the fate of the homeland. According to him, even today their efforts remain a value for the country.

Abdixhiku thanked the LDK branch in Benelux for bringing everyone together around the table of the Darka e Lamës. He stressed that setting the table for others is one of the most beautiful customs of our people. According to him, tonight, in the heart of Europe, compatriots set the table of the Darka e Lamës, thus carrying Albanian culture beyond Kosovo’s borders and making it part of life in the cities where they live.