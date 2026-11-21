According to Wall Street Journal, Kim Jong Un is expanding North Korea’s nuclear capabilities – what satellite images revealed

While the international community’s attention has been focused on the escalation with Iran, North Korea has continued expanding its nuclear infrastructure.

New satellite images show construction of additional uranium enrichment structures at the Yongbyon complex, adding to concerns about the growth of Pyongyang’s atomic arsenal.

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The development was reported by the Wall Street Journal and confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to analysis of satellite imagery, North Korea has completed the exterior construction of a new section at the uranium enrichment plant in the Yongbyon complex, which is one of the main centers of the country’s nuclear program.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the expansion work began in mid-September 2026, while by the end of October the new structure had been completed on the outside.

This development comes after Pyongyang had previously erected a second uranium enrichment facility in the same area, further expanding its atomic infrastructure.

In September, the IAEA announced the identification of a new facility at Yongbyon, comparing satellite images with photographs published by North Korean state media during a visit by Kim Jong Un in June.

Uranium enrichment is an essential process for producing material that can be used in nuclear weapons. The expansion of these facilities could give North Korea the ability to increase production of this material.

However, it is not yet known how much equipment has been installed in the new structures and whether they have begun operating.

During his report to the IAEA Board of Governors, Grossi expressed concern over Pyongyang’s continued expansion of uranium enrichment capacities.

One of the main difficulties for the international community remains the lack of direct inspections in North Korea.