At the Biza range in Albania, the Kosovo Security Force successfully conducted live-fire exercises with 120-millimeter mortars mounted on Vuran armored vehicles.

Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci announced this through a Facebook post, stressing that these new capabilities are contributing to the strengthening and modernization of the KSF.

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According to him, the Vuran armored vehicles are equipped with the Alkar 120 mm mortar system, which includes an automatic aiming and loading mechanism, as well as a fire control system. He added that some of these vehicles were provided as a donation from the Republic of Turkey, while the rest were purchased with the Ministry of Defense budget.

Maqedonci also underlined that the modernization of armament and military equipment, alongside the professional preparation of personnel, is making the KSF ever stronger and better prepared to fulfill its mission.