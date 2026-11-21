Four inspectors of the National Food Authority (AKU) were dismissed from duty due to irregularities identified during the inspection of a shipment of 27 tons of pork from Brazil, imported by the company KING-MIT.

The decision was made by the Disciplinary Commission of the General Inspectorate after documents were reviewed, individual responsibilities were assessed, and hearing sessions were held. The dismissal measure was applied to inspector L.B., who worked at the AKU border crossing point in Durrës, as well as to three inspectors E.T., K.K., and M.G., who were part of the AKU Regional Directorate in Fier.

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According to the General Inspectorate, the inspector in Durrës had not carried out a full verification of the shipment’s documentation, the facility authorized for export, and the authenticity of the certificate, allowing it to pass in violation of legal requirements.

Meanwhile, the three inspectors in Fier failed to identify all the violations found and had imposed an administrative measure that was not proportionate to their nature and seriousness. In addition to disciplinary measures against the four employees, the General Inspector also ordered a review of the legality of the administrative procedures followed by the AKU General Directorate for the import and inspection of this shipment.

This review aims to examine the documentation, the actions taken, and the responsibilities of the structures involved in the process. The General Inspectorate warned that it will not tolerate negligence or violations of procedures by AKU inspectors, stressing that food safety remains one of the main priorities.