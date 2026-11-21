Albania is adding businesses, but losing the residents who need to buy their products and services. While the number of active enterprises continues to rise, the population is shrinking, creating a contrast between expanding entrepreneurship and the domestic consumer base.

According to INSTAT, at the end of 2025 Albania counted 137,892 active economic enterprises, 4.3% more than a year earlier. Meanwhile, the population on January 1, 2026, fell to 2,335,930 residents, a decline of 1.16% compared with the previous year.

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Based on calculations from INSTAT data, the number of active enterprises per 1,000 residents has risen from about 56 to 59 within a year. This means that more and more businesses are operating in the market relative to the resident population.

In 2025 alone, 18,297 new enterprises were registered, up from 15,970 in 2024, an increase of 14.6%. The overwhelming majority of active enterprises, around 85.9%, operate in the services sector, including trade, transport, accommodation and food services.

For businesses that rely mainly on domestic consumption, the shrinking population can mean fewer potential customers and stronger competition. However, the impact is not the same across all sectors, as tourism, exports and rising per capita consumption can partly offset the loss of resident consumers.

The demographic decline also affects the availability of the workforce. According to INSTAT, during 2025 net migration was negative by 28,531 people, making it the main factor behind the population contraction. /Monitor