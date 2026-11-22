How much the price of electricity is expected to rise from January 2027

The chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission (KRRE), Aco Ristov, estimates that from January 1 in North Macedonia the price of electricity for household consumers could increase by 2 to 3 percent, while central heating could become more expensive by 6 to 8 percent, INA reports.

During an interview for Sitel, he also announced a new approach to calculating the network tariff, according to which households that consume less energy will have lower bills.

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Although the Government has stated that the price of electricity for households will not change after the New Year, Ristov predicts that a possible increase will remain within the range of 2 to 3 percent.

He added that the way the additional cost will be distributed among the different tariff models is currently being analyzed.

Energy companies have already submitted their financial and technical requests, while KRRE is expected to make the relevant decisions by the end of the year.