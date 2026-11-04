Mulhaxha-Kollçaku announces oversight of law against domestic and gender-based violence

Oversight of the implementation of the Law on the Prevention of and Protection from Domestic Violence, Violence against Women and Gender-Based Violence was the focus of today’s meeting of the Committee on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Petitions. According to “Bota sot,” the meeting was chaired by the committee’s chairwoman, Fatmire Mulhaxha-Kollçaku.

The committee invited Luljeta Plakolli-Kasumi, an expert engaged by the National Democratic Institute (NDI), to discuss the law.

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Mulhaxha-Kollçaku announced these developments in a Facebook post. She explained that oversight of the law, which she described as very important, was decided in accordance with the work plan approved by the committee.

In her announcement, the chairwoman noted that the law has been in force since 2023. The Committee on Human Rights and Gender Equality itself had initiated its drafting after the Assembly of Kosovo adopted the Istanbul Convention.