Mujka and Muzliukaj again deny corruption charges

Mujka and Muzliukaj again deny corruption charges

Faruk Mujka, chief executive of the “Ibër-Lepenc” Hydro-Economic Enterprise, and Hysen Muzliukaj, former director of Geodesy in Mitrovica, have again pleaded not guilty to corruption-related charges at the Basic Court in Pristina.

Të lidhura

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The case against them concerns the exchange of property belonging to the former Bankos with private property. According to the indictment, Mujka, who was deputy mayor of the Municipality of Mitrovica at the time, and Muzliukaj, who was the municipality’s director of Geodesy, Cadastre and Property, are suspected of abusing their official positions.

Faruk Mujka also faces a charge of failing to report or falsely reporting assets. The prosecution alleges that, in his capacity as chief executive of “Ibër-Lepenc,” he failed to declare the sum of 60,050 euros, which was seized at his home, reports “Betimi për Drejtësi.”

Monday’s hearing is continuing with opening statements by the parties to the proceedings.

Both defendants had also pleaded not guilty at the initial hearing held on October 20, 2025.

The indictment against Mujka and Muzliukaj was filed by the Special Prosecution of the Republic of Kosovo on September 9, 2025. Both are charged with abuse of official position, while Mujka also faces a charge of failing to report or falsely reporting assets.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 11:14

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