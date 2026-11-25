On the 179th day of protests, citizens call for nationwide mobilization on November 28

The protest against Prime Minister Edi Rama reached its 179th day today. Citizens continue their sit-in in Tirana and are calling for him to step down as head of government.

After nearly six months of daily protests, participants say they have no intention of abandoning their demands. Their focus is now on the nationwide rally announced for November 28, Independence Day.

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With three days to go until the announced protest, calls for participation and mobilization have intensified. Protesters want the response to extend beyond the capital and include citizens from all parts of the country, regardless of their beliefs or political affiliations.

Participants see November 28 as an important moment for expanding the movement. Their main demand is the departure of Edi Rama and his government.

On the 179th day of the protest, citizens stress that their resistance will continue after the November 28 rally until their demands are met.