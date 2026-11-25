A series of strikes in Italy in December: when flights, trains and buses will be affected

December is expected to bring disruptions to several forms of transport in Italy, including flights, trains, taxis and urban public transport.

Unions have announced protests on several dates throughout the month, potentially causing difficulties for travelers and people who rely on these services every day.

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The first nationwide strike will take place on December 4. Further disruptions are planned for December 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

A general nationwide strike has been called for December 4 by several trade union organizations: Cub, Adl Varese, Sgb, Sbm, Sgc and SI-Cobas. The action is also supported by AL-Cobas, Lmo, Orsa and Usb Lavoro Privato.

The disruptions will affect the following sectors:

Air transport: December 4, from 00:00 to 23:59.

Rail transport: from 21:00 on December 3 until 21:00 on December 4.

Highways: from 22:00 on December 3 until 22:00 on December 4.

Local public transport: The timing and arrangements for the strike will be determined by local authorities.

On December 14, the protest will mainly affect Rome’s Fiumicino and Ciampino airports.

The following strikes have been announced at these airports:

A 24-hour strike by Aviation Services employees.

An eight-hour stoppage by ADR Security staff, from 10:00 to 18:00.

On the same day, local public transport will also be affected in several areas of the province of Crotone and in Rende. Employees of Autolinee Romano Regionali, Fratelli Romano and Fasa will take part in the strike.

Services in these areas will be suspended from 10:59 to 14:59.

Taxi drivers will strike on December 15, from 08:00 to 22:00. Enav employees at Bologna’s Guglielmo Marconi Airport have also announced a 24-hour strike.

In Casale Monferrato, in the province of Alessandria, local public transport will be suspended from 09:00 to 11:30.

Several protests are also expected on December 16. In the aviation sector, employees of La Lucente, the company responsible for cleaning at Bologna Airport, will stop work from 11:00 to 15:00.

Strikes in local public transport have also been announced in:

Lecce, where FS Sud Est employees will protest from 08:30 to 12:29.

Naples, where Air Campania employees will hold a 24-hour strike.

Genoa, where AMT staff will stop work for four hours.

Italo NTV employees will also strike on the railways.

The strike by operations staff and train crews will begin at 03:00 on December 16 and end at 02:00 on December 17. For other employees, the stoppage is scheduled from 09:01 to 16:59.

The final two dates on the calendar are:

December 17: strike in services contracted for the railways.

December 18: strike in freight transport.

With several days of disruption, December is expected to be a difficult month for transport in Italy, particularly for people traveling by plane, train or public transport.

Travelers planning to travel on these dates are advised to check notices from airlines, rail operators and public transport providers in advance. Guaranteed services and schedules may vary depending on the area and the company.