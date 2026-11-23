Demographic changes in the region: growth in Kosovo and among Albanians in North Macedonia, decline in Serbia and among Macedonians

In 2025, Kosovo recorded a natural increase of 11,694 residents, equivalent to an average of 32 more people per day. The increase is slightly more than half the population of the municipality of Kamenica, which has around 22,868 residents.

By contrast, Serbia recorded a natural decrease of 35,764 residents in 2025, or an average of 98 fewer people each day. That figure is almost equal to the entire population of the municipality of Velika Plana, which has around 35,766 residents.

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In North Macedonia, the ethnic Macedonian community saw a natural decrease of 7,918 people in 2024*. On average, that means 22 fewer people per day and is roughly equal to the population of the municipality of Krushevo, around 8,385. Data on births by ethnicity for 2025 have not been published by the State Statistical Office.

Meanwhile, Albanians in North Macedonia recorded a natural increase of 2,166 people in 2024, averaging six more people per day. The increase is close to the population of the municipality of Vevčani, which has 2,359 residents.

Thus, over the course of a year, Kosovo’s increase exceeds half the population of Kamenica; Serbia loses almost as many people as the population of Velika Plana; the decline among Macedonians approaches the population of Krushevo, while the increase among Albanians in North Macedonia is almost equal to the population of Vevčani.