During an interview on TV Telma last night, a journalist asked Prime Minister Mickoski whether Maksim Dimitrievski’s warnings about the consequences of a different decision on the jurisprudence exam in Albanian were linked to an agreement on early parliamentary elections.

Mickoski replied that if early elections were sought, the united opposition could submit an initiative to dissolve Parliament. He said the government would support the initiative and the country would go to the polls, while their work was based on the expectation that regular parliamentary elections would be held in the spring of 2028.

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The prime minister dismissed speculation about possible scenarios or Dimitrievski’s departure, saying that even if he left, the government had 61 MPs, and even more.

He also emphasized that cooperation and coordination with VLEN were regular and very good.