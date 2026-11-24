Liridona Ademaj’s son brings family lawyer to tears as his request for his late mother is revealed

Leutrim Syla, the lawyer for Liridona Ademaj’s family, has shared an emotional account following the second-instance court’s decision.

Syla said that during the court proceedings, Liridona’s children, Dioni and Diari, had asked for a garment bearing their names to be taken to their mother’s grave.

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“During the court proceedings, we received a message from Liridona’s children, Dioni and Diari, saying they wanted this garment of theirs, with their names on it, to be taken to their mother’s grave. The proceedings had already begun, and their journey to Kosovo seemed light-years away on the horizon of their hopes,” Syla wrote.

The lawyer also recounted the moment he met one of Liridona’s sons after the first-instance court’s decision.

“In a suitable setting, I had the opportunity to meet Dioni. ‘Thank you,’ he said, recognizing me as his mother’s lawyer and as their lawyer for matters in Sweden. I was overcome with tears, but held them back from his sight. I could do no more than hug him tightly and stroke his sweet head,” he recalled.

Following the second-instance decision, Syla expressed hope that the children would soon be able to visit their mother’s grave.

“Today, the verdict was upheld at the second instance. I hope Dioni and Diari will soon be able to be physically close to Liridona and bring her the flowers they prepared a long time ago,” the lawyer wrote.

He thanked the judges, prosecutors, police investigators, experts, media and civil society for their work and contributions throughout the proceedings.

Syla stressed that the case showed that no one is beyond the reach of the law.

“The fight for justice must and will continue. May this cause be an everlasting light for Liridona, and bring peace of mind to the two angels and her family,” Syla concluded.