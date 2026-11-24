Trenchevska: 1,754 new cases of domestic violence recorded in 2025, while reports have risen by more than 70% this year

Women in Macedonia face not only violence at the hands of abusers, but also silence and a lack of punishment from institutions, SDSM Vice President Jovanka Trenchevska said at a press conference today.

As examples of a system that is failing to protect victims, she cited the recent cases of Biljana, 17, from Bogdanci, who was killed despite having an active protection order; Rosica from Veles; Ramajana from Shuto Orizari; and Ivana and her daughter from Skopje. According to Trenchevska, they received no help or protection despite making repeated reports.

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Trenchevska said that investigations reportedly being conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs have not resulted in senior officials being held accountable, with responsibility assigned only to regular police officers. She added that 13 women have been murdered over the past two years: six in 2025 and seven in 2026.

According to the figures she presented, in 2025 the Ministry of Internal Affairs received 4,745 reports from women and filed more than 1,000 criminal complaints. Meanwhile, social work centers registered 1,754 new victims of domestic violence. During the first ten months of 2026, reports rose by more than 70%, while the number of criminal complaints reached 1,450, or 50% more than in the same period the previous year. The Ministry of Social Policy, she stressed, has not yet published its six-month figures for 2026.

Over these two years, nearly 2,500 criminal complaints have been referred to the competent public prosecutor’s office, but it is still unknown how many have resulted in prosecutions and court rulings. Trenchevska emphasized that an increase in reports is meaningless if justice remains stalled and perpetrators are not punished.

Today, the SDSM parliamentary group and its coalition submitted an initiative, in accordance with the Rules of Procedure, to convene an extraordinary session of Parliament. It calls for the participation of the ministers of Internal Affairs, Social Policy and Justice, as well as the State Public Prosecutor. Trenchevska said the aim is to discuss violence against women and domestic violence without delay or political calculations, demand accountability for failures, and establish concrete prevention and protection measures.

She urged members of Parliament to support and sign the initiative, saying citizens need functioning institutions that protect lives and guarantee their safety.