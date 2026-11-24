During an official visit to Japan, Kosovo’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Xhelal Sveçla, met with his Japanese counterpart, Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Hisayuki Fujii.

In a Facebook post, Sveçla said the talks focused on opportunities to expand cooperation between Kosovo and Japan. Areas discussed in particular included public safety, data exchange, civil emergency management and cybersecurity.

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He praised the friendly ties between the two countries and expressed gratitude for Japan’s continued support in developing and strengthening the capacities of Kosovo’s institutions.

Sveçla also said he had invited Fujii to pay an official visit to Kosovo, so that he could learn firsthand about developments in the country and explore new opportunities for cooperation.