Arben Mustafa, chair of the Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship and Trade, asked the Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) to state how many Serbian companies have traded electricity in Kosovo in recent years, including 2025, and the value of the electricity they traded.

The request was made at a meeting of the Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation, during its review of ERO’s annual work report for 2025. Mustafa also raised the issue of the origin of imported electricity, asking whether ERO has mechanisms to identify it and whether electricity from Serbia could reach Kosovo through agents or companies from other countries.

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The PDK lawmaker referred to EUROSTAT data indicating that the average cost for non-household consumers in the EU is 16 cents per kilowatt. He said Kosovo businesses that have moved to the open market are paying twice as much and asked whether ERO had analyzed the impact of this decision on manufacturers’ competitiveness. Mustafa also asked whether Kosovo’s market was sufficiently prepared to ensure businesses had an adequate supply without harming exports, which he described as limited. He voiced concern that bringing another group of businesses into the open market could further increase production costs.

ERO Board member Driton Gojani explained that the regulator focuses on the exchange reference price at which electricity is purchased, not on tracing its origin. In KESCO’s case, he said, the contract is with the agent that buys electricity based on an exchange’s reference price, following KESCO’s instructions.

Gojani said that, following the government’s decision, ERO had sent the current licensing register to the Kosovo Business Registration Agency (KBRA) for verification. He added that ERO was awaiting KBRA’s response before continuing the identification process.

When Mustafa asked how many Serbian companies there were and the value of the electricity they had traded so far, Gojani said potential imports from these companies could be checked using data from auctions, KESCO and KOSTT. He asked for the question to be submitted in writing so ERO could verify the data and provide an accurate written response.