Kasami on ZNAM’s opposition to the bar exam in Albanian: This is why Fillkov is no longer a minister

VLEN co-chair Bilall Kasami responded to ZNAM’s opposition to holding the bar exam in Albanian. He said this was not the first time the party had expressed such views.

In an interview on the “Verdict” program on TVM2, Kasami described ZNAM as the junior partner in the government and said that, through such statements, the party was trying to carve out political space for itself.

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Kasami recalled that ZNAM had taken a similar position on displaying the national flag in the offices of institutions. He said that both ZNAM and VLEN had reached agreements on these issues with the prime minister. He added that whether ZNAM continues to participate in the government is a matter for the party itself.

Regarding the bar exam in Albanian, Kasami said VLEN had agreed with the prime minister that the legal solution would be put before Parliament after it was approved and received a positive recommendation from the Venice Commission.

Asked about the views of former Justice Minister Igor Fillkov, who had used similar rhetoric while he was still part of ZNAM, Kasami replied that this was why he was no longer a minister.