Allowed electricity losses in the four northern municipalities have been set at 21.5 percent. The figure was announced by Driton Gojani, chair of the board of the Energy Regulatory Office (ERO), while the board was reporting to the Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation.

The issue was raised by the committee’s chair, Arben Mustafa, who asked why the percentage of allowed losses in the north is higher than in Kosovo’s other municipalities. He also asked what capital investments had been allowed in the north, how many had been approved, and what their value was, both in total and as a percentage.

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Gojani explained that the 21.5 percent figure is calculated against the energy used in that part of the country. According to him, allowed losses as a share of allowed revenue, or the maximum allowed revenue of the Universal Service Supplier (USS), are 13.3 percent. When Kosovo’s north is included, the figure reaches 14.28 percent, or approximately 14.3 percent. The impact of the four northern municipalities on the overall level is around 0.9 percentage points, or between 0.9 and 1 percent.

Mustafa then asked whether separate and accurate measurements of losses in the four northern municipalities were available. Gojani replied that both the energy received and the energy billed are measured.

According to the figures he presented, around 275 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity were consumed in the north in 2025, while 169 GWh were billed. This means that around 39 percent of the energy was not billed and is counted as a loss, including both technical and commercial losses.