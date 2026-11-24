Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci met with the President of the Republic of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka-Pula, at the ministry today. She is making her first official visit to the Kosovo Security Force as president and supreme commander of the KSF.

Maqedonci said that during their conversation, he briefed the president on the ministry’s activities and commitments, the progress of the KSF’s development and modernization, and its goals and priorities in the field of defense.

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In a Facebook post, the minister said he wished Shiroka-Pula success in her duties and expressed his readiness for continued cooperation and coordination to achieve shared objectives for the defense and security of the Republic of Kosovo.