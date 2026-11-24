Following the Court of Appeals’ ruling, Leotrim Syla, the lawyer for Liridona Ademaj’s family, shared his emotions about the conclusion of the court proceedings.

In his statement, he also recalled Liridona’s children, Dion and Diar, asking for a garment bearing their names to be taken to their mother’s grave.

Të lidhura None found

Syla expressed gratitude to the judges, the prosecution, the police, the experts and all the professionals who helped solve the case. He stressed that the efforts to secure justice would continue.

Full statement:

Even for a lawyer, whose profession requires him to remain composed, this was an overwhelming moment.

During the trial, we received a message from Dion and Diar, Liridona’s children: they wanted one of their garments, with their names written on it, to be taken to their mother’s grave. The proceedings had already begun, and their journey to Kosovo seemed very far away, like light-years on the horizon of their hopes. Nevertheless, the garment was taken to the grave, and photographs that might bring them comfort were sent to Liridona’s two angels.

I was deeply moved by their pain and emotions, which reached me whether I wanted them to or not. Only a final court ruling could pave the way for Liridona’s family to have faith.

A heavy responsibility fell upon me, a burden that breaks your arms and bones, destroys your soul and leaves you cowering, powerless as a speck of earth before a hurricane.

Even so, I never lost hope that I was not alone. I trusted the judiciary and the prosecution, because the police had already demonstrated their ability: they had solved the case in record time and gathered sufficient evidence to file an indictment and secure the conviction of all the suspects.

Each hearing helped clarify the circumstances, but at the same time increased the pressure because of the expectations Dion and Diar had of us. Then the first-instance ruling was announced.

In a suitable setting, I had the chance to meet Dion. He recognized me as his mother’s lawyer and his lawyer for matters in Sweden, then said to me, “Thank you.” Tears welled up in my eyes, but I tried not to let him see. There was nothing more I could do but hug him tightly and stroke his sweet head. At that moment, I wished I could trade places with the one who is no longer among us, even if only for a moment.

Today, the second-instance verdict was upheld. I hope that Dion and Diar will soon be able to be physically close to Liridona and bring her the flowers they have been preparing for a long time.

I thank the courageous judges who made these decisions, the law enforcement authorities, the prosecution, the police investigators, the experts and every other professional for their work.

Dear media outlets, journalists and representatives of civil society: because of the importance and sensitivity of the case, you set aside your rivalry and cared more about the case than the news. I cannot find the words to express the gratitude you deserve.

Fellow lawyers, friends, well-wishers and the entire Albanian people, at home and beyond our borders: my thanks are not enough for the unconditional love and support you have given me.

Procedurally, this was just a criminal case. But it showed that no one—whether an “so-called” political adviser, a “regular soldier,” or someone who is paid and has been promised protection by powerful people—stands above the application of justice and the force of the law.

We must fight for justice, and this effort will continue. May this cause become a lasting light for Liridona and bring peace of mind to her two angels and her family.

At the same time, may it serve as a lesson and punishment for criminals who showed not the slightest sign of remorse throughout the trial.

“Justice and reward are not achieved easily or without cost; likewise, punishment and sentencing are neither misplaced nor unnecessary.”