The death toll from the attack that killed Selami Hasani in Fier a day earlier, on November 23, has risen to two. Hasani’s nephew, Jakup Hasani, who was wounded in the attack, has also died.

The 47-year-old succumbed to his injuries despite undergoing surgery and doctors’ efforts at Fier Regional Hospital, where he was in intensive care.

Të lidhura None found

The incident took place at around 9:40 a.m. in the “1 Maji” neighborhood, in the area known as Kodër, in Fier. Selami Hasani was working in the yard of his home when armed individuals approached and fired a burst of shots at him. His nephew, Jakup Hasani, was also seriously wounded in the shooting.

The 47-year-old was rushed to Fier Regional Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

He had been hit by several bullets and was transferred to intensive care after the operation, where he remained under doctors’ care. Despite efforts to save his life, he succumbed to his injuries.

The attack

According to preliminary investigations, several people are suspected of taking part in the attack.

After the attack, the perpetrators fled in a vehicle that was found burned a few minutes later in the Dërmenas area, near the Pojan roundabout on the Fier-Vlorë road. Investigators also found two firearms inside the car, which are suspected of having been used in the attack.

Meanwhile, security cameras captured the vehicle in the area, but the perpetrators have not yet been identified. As part of the investigation, three people have been taken to the police station for questioning about the incident.

Who was Selami Hasani and what was his criminal past?

Selami Hasani, known as “Sel Çami” or “Seli i Malit,” was a well-known name to Albanian justice authorities. He had been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in the murder of Julian Isufaj, the nephew of Arben Isufaj, known as “Ben Qimja.” The killing took place in Fier in March 2002.

On March 25, 2002, a four-wheel-drive vehicle was shot at in the area known as “Sheshi i Valutës.” Julian Isufaj and Esat Tare were killed in the attack, while two other people were wounded.

Selami Hasani was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the incident. He was arrested in 2009, after several years on the run. According to media reports, Hasani was released from prison in early November this year, just a few weeks before he was killed.

Leading theory: revenge

One of the main theories being investigated in connection with the attack is revenge, given the long history of conflict between the Hasani and Isufaj families.

The clashes between the families are believed to have begun in 1994, when Enver Isufaj, Arben Isufaj’s father, was killed at a billiard hall in the Sheq area of Fier. According to reports about the case, people linked to the Hasani family were involved in the killing.

Years later, the 2002 murders of Julian Isufaj and Esat Tare further escalated the conflict. Selami Hasani’s conviction for the killings and his recent release from prison are among the elements being examined as part of the investigation into the latest attack.