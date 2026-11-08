Massacre in Yemen airstrikes: 33 killed, including women and children

Thirty-three people, including women and children, have been killed in Saudi airstrikes in Yemen. Media reports say the attack took place on Saturday in the city of al-Shariyah, east of the capital, Sana’a. Footage broadcast by local media shows rescue teams pulling bodies from the rubble of the buildings that were hit, while the injured were transported on stretchers to hospitals.

So far, the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government, has made no official comment on the attack. The latest strike comes as the conflict in Yemen has escalated again after several years of relative calm. Fighting has intensified amid broader regional tensions linked to the war between Iran and its adversaries.

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According to reports, tensions rose after Saudi Arabia struck Sana’a airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing. The Houthi rebels later launched attacks on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia and on Saudi vessels sailing in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, Taiz province has also become one of the main areas of fighting. A strike on a market in the province on Friday reportedly killed 30 people. The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack, while government forces claimed the missile had been launched by the rebels.

UN: More than 1,600 killed since fighting resumed

The United Nations says that more than 1,600 people have been killed and over 300,000 others displaced since fighting resumed in Yemen. Meanwhile, a few hours before the attack in al-Shariyah, the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had intercepted a missile heading toward Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy later said that the building of state-owned oil company Aramco had been hit by debris from an intercepted attack, sustaining minor damage.

Meanwhile, Houthi leader Mahdi al-Mashat has warned of retaliation for the recent attacks in Yemen. The latest developments risk further deepening the conflict in the country and increasing instability in the Middle East.