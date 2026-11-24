Marta Kos calls for constitutional changes: Without them, negotiations with the EU cannot move forward

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos called on the Government of North Macedonia to adopt and implement the constitutional changes, describing them as the main condition for continuing negotiations with the European Union.

“Please fulfill your obligation and implement the constitutional changes. I am convinced that afterward we can move forward, in the best interests of your citizens,” Kos said.

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She said she understood citizens’ dissatisfaction over the European integration process having been blocked for years, but stressed that EU enlargement now faces a historic opportunity.

Kos emphasized that reforms are also needed to fight corruption, uphold the rule of law and strengthen democratic institutions.

North Macedonia has yet to open the first chapters of negotiations, while adoption of the constitutional changes remains the main prerequisite for unblocking the process.