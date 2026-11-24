At the invitation of Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandroković, Speaker of the Assembly Afrim Gashi has begun an official return visit to the Republic of Croatia. The delegation also includes Blagica Lasovska, chair of the Parliamentary Group for Cooperation with the Croatian Parliament, and group members Dimitar Kovačevski, Kaltrina Beqiri and Sali Murati.

According to a statement from Gashi’s office, the delegation first met with its host, Jandroković. Armin Hodžić, deputy speaker of the Croatian Parliament, and Andro Krutulović Opara, chair of the Foreign Policy Committee, also took part in the talks.

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Both sides said relations between the countries were excellent and based on sincere friendship, trust and mutual respect. The delegation expressed its gratitude for Croatia’s continued and strong support for the strategic goal of full membership in the European Union.

The meeting highlighted the role of parliamentary cooperation and the readiness to expand it among the cooperation groups. The sides also said they were ready to establish a closer partnership between the services of the two parliaments on matters related to the EU accession and membership process. Deepening institutional ties and regularly exchanging experience and views were described as the basis for further developing overall and bilateral relations.

The statement also stressed the importance of Croatia’s continued support for implementing reforms related to EU integration. To date, 17 twinning projects have been completed, while four others are underway in various fields. The sides said high-intensity support for the European path would continue in the future.

Gashi said the Strategic Cooperation Agreement between the governments of North Macedonia and Croatia, signed on May 26, 2026, in Ohrid, is intended to serve as a basis for a long-term partnership and the advancement of bilateral relations. The agreement provides for strengthened economic, institutional and sectoral cooperation, with tangible benefits for both countries. It passed through the Foreign Policy Committee on November 10 and has been included on the agenda of the plenary session on December 1, where it is expected to be approved.