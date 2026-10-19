Maqedonci meets Ambassador Huchet, seeks to expand Kosovo-France defence partnership

Maqedonci meets Ambassador Huchet, seeks to expand Kosovo-France defence partnership

Kosovo’s Minister of Defence, Ejup Maqedonci, held a meeting with France’s new ambassador to Kosovo, Jean-François Huchet, whom he welcomed and wished success during his mandate.

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During the meeting, according to a statement published by Maqedonci on Facebook, they discussed ways to advance cooperation between Kosovo and France in the defence sector.

Ambassador Huchet congratulated the minister on his new mandate and expressed his readiness to help establish new channels of cooperation with France’s Ministry of Defence.

Maqedonci said that Kosovo aims to expand cooperation with France in the areas of training, military education and the defence industry.

During the meeting, the minister also briefed the ambassador on strengthening the capacities of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF), the implementation of the Comprehensive Defence Programme and progress in building capacities for ammunition production.

According to Maqedonci, France continues to be an important ally and partner of the Republic of Kosovo. He underlined that the aim is to further deepen this partnership, particularly in the field of defence and in increasing the country’s defence capabilities.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 18:43

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