Assembly of North Macedonia approves amendments to the Law on Administrative Employees

Amendments to the Law on Administrative Employees were approved by the Assembly through a shortened procedure.

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The bill received 65 votes in favor and one against, while opposition MPs did not support it. The proposals sparked opposing positions among representatives in the Assembly.

The VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group argued that the changes will give administrative services more independence in their daily activities.

According to this group, autonomy will extend to the parliamentary service, the Public Revenue Office, the Customs Administration, courts, prosecutor’s offices, and the institution of the Ombudsman.

MPs from SDSM, on the other hand, expressed strong criticism and concerns, especially regarding provisions that define the status of the parliamentary service. They believe that implementing the new legal solutions will strip this service of the independence it previously had.

The basic Law on Administrative Employees was adopted in July 2025. It defines key issues related to administrators, including job classification, recruitment, promotion, evaluation, and overall status. The latest amendments approved by the Assembly specifically affect Article 8, paragraph 4, and Article 35 of the law. /Telegrafi/