Starting in 2027, everything will be free! After dismissing the head of nurseries and kindergartens, Erion Veliaj reveals who will replace Zhaneta Beqiri

On Wednesday, in a post on his personal Facebook account, Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj announced a change in the leadership of the Directorate of Nurseries and Kindergartens.

After 13 years of working with Zhaneta, Arjola Byzyka is taking over the directorate.

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Veliaj said Zhaneta was leaving with his gratitude for her contributions over the years, describing Byzyka as a professional, a devoted mother and a tireless activist.

Alongside the change in leadership, Veliaj also made an announcement for families in Tirana, saying that nurseries and kindergartens will be free starting in 2027.

He said the measure aims to support parents and create more opportunities for children.

STATEMENT:

After 13 years of working with Zhaneta, and with gratitude for her contribution to leading the Directorate of Nurseries and Kindergartens, Arjola Byzyka is taking over the directorate today and will continue the work begun over the years.

A loving mother, a professional, a tireless activist and devoted to every task entrusted to her.

This change also comes with good news for all families: Starting in 2027, nurseries and kindergartens will be free!

Another important step in supporting parents and creating more opportunities for our children.