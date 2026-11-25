Major General Ferdinant Dimo, commander of the Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Albania, paid a two-day official visit to the Doctrine and Training Command of the Kosovo Security Force, accompanied by a delegation.

The Albanian delegation was received by the commander of the Doctrine and Training Command, Brigadier General Jeton Dreshaj, along with the command’s leaders.

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During the visit, meetings and discussions were held on the cooperation between the two institutions to date, as well as on opportunities to expand it in the future. Particular attention was paid to the education, training and professional advancement of members of both forces.

According to the announcement, the visit created an opportunity to share experiences and identify new areas of cooperation. It also confirmed the joint commitment of the Kosovo Security Force and the Albanian Armed Forces to strengthening inter-institutional relations and further increasing professional capabilities.