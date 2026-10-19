Lushaku presents the agenda of the Committee on European Integration, cooperation with Albania and Montenegro proposed

The committee will hold meetings with the chief negotiator for European integration, EU representatives and ministers. Liza Gashi has also proposed an exchange of experiences with Albania and Montenegro.

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Lushaku, chairwoman of the Committee on European Integration, has presented the work program for the coming months. It includes meetings with European Union officials, reports from ministers and discussions on Kosovo’s European integration process.

According to the agenda, in October the committee will meet with the chief negotiator for European integration, appointed by the Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting is expected to address developments in the process and his recent visits to Brussels.

“We will invite him here to discuss the processes that are being advanced and the recent meetings he has held in Brussels,” Lushaku said, referring to the meeting with the chief negotiator.

Meetings with EU representatives, receptions for delegations and special discussions with the European Union Office in Kosovo are scheduled for November.

In December, the committee plans to summon ministers to report and hold a plenary meeting as part of activities related to European integration.

Lushaku suggested that nongovernmental organizations should also be involved in this process so that they can provide recommendations on Kosovo’s progress toward the European Union.

“I propose that we also organize a joint meeting with nongovernmental organizations and hear their recommendations on European integration,” she said.

At the meeting, Liza Gashi, a member of the Vetëvendosje Movement, proposed that Kosovo exchange experiences with Albania and Montenegro, which are regional countries making progress in the EU accession process.

According to Gashi, a meeting with the respective committees of both countries would enable discussion of the experiences and difficulties encountered on the path to European integration.

“It would be good to hear the perspectives of Montenegro and Albania, two countries moving toward the EU, and to hold a working meeting in Pristina with the respective committees,” Gashi said.

All members of the Committee on European Integration supported the work plan.