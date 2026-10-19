Krenar Lloga on PodGo: From the protests in Albania to the future of DUI and VLEN

Former Justice Minister Krenar Lloga was a guest on the PodGo program, where he spoke about his life after leaving politics and the commitments he has undertaken during this period.

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The discussion also covered the protests in Albania, as well as developments that North Macedonia may face in the coming years. Lloga said that, after withdrawing from politics, he is leading a quieter life and that he is not currently considering a return to politics.

“A year has passed since I withdrew from party politics. I remain politically active to signal abnormal developments in society, while I have tried to express my concerns through social media platforms. I am part of the doctoral school at the Faculty of Law and have also taken part in a project outside North Macedonia related to the field of justice,” Lloga said, speaking about his activities after leaving politics.

Asked about the protests in Albania, the former minister said that during the first days, the police failed to manage the situation professionally.

“It is concerning that violence is escalating in the streets, affecting state institutions and private businesses. In the first days, the security authorities did not manage the situation properly, and the police adopted an amateurish approach. Albania has a state-building history marked by various events, while situations like these occur in most developed countries. If this intensity of protests continues, an agreement must be reached, but I hope this happens as soon as possible,” Lloga said. He added that if the authorities act arrogantly, regardless of the mandate they hold, they may face a nationwide revolt.

Speaking about DUI, Lloga said that the party is not accustomed to operating in opposition and has still not completed its reform process.

“DUI began a reform process earlier, when it appointed new ministers, but it failed to complete it. At its last congress, it undertook broader reforms; however, change does not simply mean including younger generations. DUI must reflect and return more strongly to the ground. It must build a broader front, based not only on ethnic grounds, but also addressing the economy, healthcare and other issues. They are not used to being in opposition and do not know how to act as an opposition,” he said.

As for VLEN, Lloga assessed that the political entity has mainly functioned as a complementary mechanism vis-à-vis international actors, to demonstrate that the government also includes Albanian representatives.

“Over these years, they have worn themselves out without making enough of a presence. Most of the time, they wait to hear what the head of government has to say and only then appear in public. They do not formulate daily policies, but simply wear themselves out. During these two years, they have served more as a complementary mechanism vis-à-vis international actors, to show that this government also has Albanians. However, this could come back to haunt them if this political force chooses a third Albanian factor to join the government,” Lloga said, among other things./Telegrafi/