Kosovo’s family and institutions commemorate Afrim Bunjaku on the third anniversary of his death

On Thursday evening in Pristina, a commemorative academy was held to mark the third anniversary of the death in the line of duty of Kosovo Hero and Kosovo Police Sergeant Afrim Bunjaku.

The event was held on September 24, 2026, and was attended by heads of state institutions, Kosovo Police officials, Bunjaku’s family members and other guests. Those present honored his life, work and sacrifice.

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Speaking at the academy were Kosovo’s acting president, Albulena Haxhiu; Prime Minister Albin Kurti; Minister of Internal Affairs Xhelal Sveçla; and Kosovo Police Director General Colonel Gazmend Hoxha.

The discussions focused on Afrim Bunjaku’s contribution and sacrifice, after he lost his life on September 24, 2023, in Banjska, Zveçan, while serving in the line of duty.

Bunjaku was killed after police units heading toward Banjska, following a report that the road had been blocked, came under attack. Kosovo’s authorities have described the incident as a terrorist attack against the country’s sovereignty and constitutional order.

A special moment of the evening was dedicated to his family. Afrim Bunjaku’s daughter spoke before those present, sharing memories of her father and his sacrifice, while his son recited a poem in one of the academy’s most moving moments.

Afrim Bunjaku lost his life on September 24, 2023, during the attack in Banjska, in which another police officer was also injured. Following the incident, the Kosovo Police launched a large-scale operation in the area.

Kosovo’s institutions have commemorated Bunjaku every year. He has been declared a Hero of Kosovo for his actions and sacrifice in the line of duty. On the third anniversary of the attack, Prime Minister Kurti also recalled that Bunjaku was killed on September 24, 2023, in Banjska.