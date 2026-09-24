Klodiana Lala makes serious accusations against former SHISH chief: He wiretapped officials who clashed with Agasi

Journalist Klodiana Lala said on Blendi Fevziu’s “Opinion” show on Klan TV that materials belonging to the State Intelligence Service (SHISH), found in the seized vehicle of Ergys Agasi, contained information about important state figures.

Të lidhura

None found

“Sensitive SHISH materials were found in the car of Agasi, who had been wanted. They could by no means be found in the vehicle… concerning various state figures whom I cannot name. When Agasi was arrested at Plepat, three mobile phones and one device were seized. The device contained sensitive materials from wiretaps and surveillance. On one of the phones, 503 communications with the former director were found. The woman provided information about meetings with international partners, informed her about meetings with the prime minister and their duration. Government changes were discussed at the meetings, and all of this was passed on to Agasi,” Lala said.

Lala also said that the head of SHISH had monitored state officials because of clashes they had had with Ergys Agasi, and that the materials were later used against them.

“The prosecution suspects that, because of their clashes with Agasi, state officials were monitored by Hyseni and that the materials were used against them. What happened with SHISH will have consequences that will be felt over the next 10 years. Vlora Hyseni set Agasi against Belinda Balluku,” Lala said.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 23:10

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