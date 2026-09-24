Do you remember these?” Netanyahu displays the bombs used to eliminate Hezbollah leaders: They expected Israel to fall

During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, as well as Hezbollah.

“Israel’s enemies failed to destroy our country. With the support of our great American friends, we dealt Hamas a heavy blow and defeated Hezbollah,” he said.

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Netanyahu held one of the bombs in his hand and addressed the audience with the question: “Do you remember these? Hezbollah certainly has not forgotten them.” He was referring to the operation during which the bombs possessed by Hezbollah members were detonated.

According to him, Hezbollah’s leaders have been killed, while the morale of its remaining members has been broken. He went on to mention the names of those whom Israel has eliminated.

“Those who remain are desperately trying to reorganize and kill the Jewish people every day, particularly in the West Bank,” Netanyahu claimed, adding that “none of this is being reflected by the international press or social media.”

“Our enemies believed that we would collapse. But the opposite happened: We rose up and fought like lions,” he declared.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 23:10

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