KMSH responds to protests in Tirana: Dialogue and accountability are essential for society

The Muslim Community of Albania has responded to the mass protests taking place in Tirana, calling for sincere reflection, responsibility and the preservation of social peace.

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In a statement on the latest situation in the country, KMSH said that citizens’ right to express themselves, protest and demand accountability is an important element of social life. At the same time, the institution urged the authorities to respond seriously to citizens’ concerns and called on all sides to exercise restraint, avoiding any form of violence.

KMSH said that every conflict or disagreement should be addressed through dialogue, mutual listening and respect for the law.

The religious institution called for greater wisdom and understanding, stressing that peace, human dignity and Albania’s future must take precedence over any political or social division.

The Muslim Community of Albania said it is closely monitoring the latest developments and the protests in the country, while expressing concern over any circumstance that could harm social peace, security and coexistence among citizens.

According to KMSH, the right to express one’s opinion, protest and demand accountability is an important part of shared public life. Nevertheless, preserving peace, respecting others and rejecting violence are responsibilities that belong to everyone.

In this situation, the statement said, prudence, wisdom and responsibility are required from every side so that the consequences words and actions may have on shared public life can be considered. KMSH called on institutions to seriously examine citizens’ demands, while urging other actors to avoid inflammatory language, hatred and any action that could deepen divisions.

The institution stressed that human dignity, security and the good of the country must be at the center of every decision. Every disagreement, regardless of its difficulty, should seek resolution through communication, mutual listening and respect for the law and institutions.

Albania is described as the common home of all its citizens. KMSH said that differences in beliefs and positions should not become reasons for exclusion, but should serve as a reminder that peace, human dignity and the country’s future are values that unite society beyond political and social differences.

As a religious institution, the Muslim Community of Albania said it would continue to support peace, harmony, understanding and coexistence. According to the institution, wise words are more powerful than anger, dialogue produces more results than confrontation, and responsibility toward the common good should guide every action.

In conclusion, KMSH prayed that Almighty God would bring peace and wisdom to the country, guide everyone toward what is good, grant peace and understanding to people’s hearts, and help leaders, citizens and all actors in society find the path of dialogue and just solutions.

May God protect Albania, safeguard its citizens and guide everyone toward peace, justice and the common good. Amen!