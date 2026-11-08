A cat’s unusual meowing saves a 29-year-old woman from carbon monoxide poisoning

A cat alerted its owner to a dangerous carbon monoxide leak in a home on the outskirts of Treviso, Italy, after its unusual behavior caught her attention.

The 29-year-old had begun to feel dizzy, while the cat meowed constantly and behaved differently than usual. At first, the woman did not understand what was causing her discomfort, but the cat’s reaction made her suspect something was wrong.

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Although she was feeling unwell, she left home to go to work. Her symptoms continued on the way, and the 29-year-old decided to pull over and call the emergency service at 118.

Doctors immediately suspected carbon monoxide poisoning and took the woman to Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Treviso. Tests confirmed the poisoning, and she was treated in a hyperbaric chamber.

Her husband was also taken to the emergency department for medical checks after carbon monoxide was detected in the building’s stairwell. He and the family members living on the upper floor were later discharged from the hospital.