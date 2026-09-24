Jozefina Topalli addresses Peleshi: You are the Republic’s number two and you don’t say a single word about the former SHISH chief; I suggest you resign

Today, from the Parliament podium, MP Jozefina Topalli criticized Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi for his indifference regarding the criminal charges and security measure against the former head of the State Intelligence Service, Vlora Hyseni.

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Topalli stated that Peleshi, as the Republic’s number two, should take a stance on the situation.

“Who protects the Republic when those who should protect it are protecting crime? Crime can face institutional political crises, but when the foundation of the Republic collapses, the state has ceased to exist. The boundary between the state and organized crime has disappeared,” Topalli said.

She continued her accusations, declaring that the current situation is part of an agenda that began years ago.

“You may be young, but what is happening today is not a captured state; it’s a mafia state. It has an agenda that started many years ago, when there were people with crime problems, when radars were turned off by the Ministry of Defense on the Prime Minister’s orders,” she said.

Topalli directly asked Peleshi to resign from the post of Parliament Speaker.

“It is a dangerous state, but you are the number two of the parliamentary republic and to this day I haven’t heard you say a word. I suggest a short route: the Parliament Speaker can resign. That would be a noble exit,” Topalli declared.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 13:21

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