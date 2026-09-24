A person loses consciousness during protest, citizens offer him first aid

During this morning’s protest, occasional clashes were recorded between citizens and police forces. After the march ended, an elderly person lost consciousness, and other participants immediately offered first aid.

Të lidhura

None found

It is suspected that his worsened condition may be a result of tensions with police, as well as his advanced age. There is still no information on whether he suffers from any chronic illness or other health problem.

Meanwhile, an ambulance was called without delay to provide more specialized medical assistance.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 13:20

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