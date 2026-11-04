Jon Ossoff wins reelection in Georgia; 39-year-old compared to Obama and mentioned as White House contender

A decisive victory for another Senate term has strengthened 39-year-old Jon Ossoff’s standing in the U.S. Democratic Party. He is seen as one of its most promising figures, and his name is coming up increasingly often in discussions about the next presidential election.

In Georgia, a state Donald Trump won in the 2024 presidential election, Ossoff defeated Republican Mike Collins. The result was announced less than an hour after polls closed.

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Speaking to supporters in Atlanta, the senator attacked the U.S. president. He said voters had rejected what he described as Donald Trump’s moral decay, corruption and incompetence.

Ossoff has repeatedly said he does not want to run for the White House, although he is mentioned as a possible candidate. Some of his supporters, by contrast, openly say they would like to see him run.

A young woman who voted for him said Democrats need Ossoff and a new generation in politics. Other supporters point to his authenticity and empathy, as well as his ability to attract voters across party lines.

Comments Ossoff made over the summer about Donald Trump and the president’s relationship with his personal assistant, Natalie Harp, also drew attention.

At a campaign rally, he accused Trump of sleeping in meetings, playing golf and selling shares instead of attending to his presidential duties. The senator also mentioned the president’s plans for a ballroom at the White House and trips with Natalie Harp aboard a plane that, he said, the emir of Qatar had given him.

Those remarks circulated widely on social media and brought Trump’s assistant into the public spotlight.

For many Democrats, Ossoff’s appearance, speaking style and ability to connect with the public make him reminiscent of former President Barack Obama. A supporter in Atlanta said his speaking reminded her of Obama and that Ossoff struck her as sincere.

The comparisons were reinforced by Obama himself, who traveled to Georgia in the final days of the campaign to support the senator’s reelection.

Ossoff is also praised for giving his supporters hope and inspiring them. Some believe he can stand up to Trump and represent a new generation of Democrats.

Jon Ossoff’s entry into American politics dates to 2021, when he won a difficult Senate race against the Republican candidate in Georgia. His victory, together with that of Senator Raphael Warnock, gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate.

Then 33, Ossoff became the youngest senator in the United States. He was born and raised in Atlanta in a Jewish family and became involved in politics at a young age.

His political development was influenced by John Lewis, the well-known civil rights activist and former U.S. congressman. Ossoff had written to him when he was 16.

After this reelection in Georgia, Ossoff is considered a figure who could play an important role in the Democratic Party’s future, even though he has not expressed presidential ambitions.