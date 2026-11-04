Car catches fire on Fier-Ballsh road, driver escapes unharmed

A Ford caught fire a few minutes ago on the Fier-Ballsh road in the village of Lalar.

Firefighters from Patos arrived at the scene immediately and extinguished the blaze.

Të lidhura None found

Fortunately, the driver was not injured, having got out of the car in time after noticing the flames.

Investigators initially suspect a fault in the vehicle’s electrical system caused the fire.

Meanwhile, police and the investigative team are working to establish the full circumstances and cause of the incident.