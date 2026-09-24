Janevska: Education received 70 million euros in investments within two years

Sound school infrastructure is one of the fundamental pillars of quality education. This means adequate buildings with equipped cabinets, access to information technology and secure internet, as well as environments that facilitate the integration of students with disabilities. This is precisely the main priority of the caretaker Government and the Ministry of Education, which over the span of two years have channeled 70 million euros into more than 90 infrastructure initiatives.

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The statement was made during a parliamentary session by Minister of Education and Science Vesna Janevska, as she responded to an interpellation regarding the measures taken to advance educational infrastructure in Macedonia under the current government.

The minister specified that 35 million euros from the ministry’s budget have been allocated for the construction of 7 new school buildings, 4 sports halls, and the remodeling of 30 existing school and sports facilities. Also, the reconstruction of two student dormitories was completed and work resumed on FINKI and FFK, projects that had been unjustifiably halted. She added that, additionally, the Government distributed a further 35 million euros to municipalities through two calls for capital investments, supporting the implementation of 55 projects.

Janevska also recalled that in order to implement single-shift learning, capacities are being expanded at 14 schools in the municipalities of Centar, Karposh, Aerodrom, Gjorche, Butel, Gazi Baba, Kisella Voda, Ilinden, and Gradsko, while 15 new projects will gradually enter the implementation phase in the coming months.

We will continue with the construction of 30 new physical education halls and will carry out the renovation of the remaining state dormitories, as well as six schools with resource centers. The funds are already secured, the minister announced. She emphasized that the balance achieved in two years by this Government is easily compared with the passivity of those who governed during the previous seven years, as well as with those who, although they have never led institutions, have always been among the harshest critics.