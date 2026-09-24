Abdixhiku-Schübel meeting: Focus on political developments and cooperation with the EU

The chairman of the Democratic League of Kosovo, Lumir Abdixhiku, held a conversation today with the Ambassador of the European Union in Kosovo, Dirk Schübel.

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The discussion centered on the recent political movements in the country, the process of forming and fully operationalizing institutions, as well as the stances of the LDK regarding the current political and institutional situation in Kosovo.

Abdixhiku underlined the party’s unwavering commitment to protect Kosovo’s state interests, to strengthen democracy and the rule of law, and to ensure the normal functioning of democratic institutions and sustainable institutional stability.

Another important point of the meeting was the close Kosovo-EU cooperation and the union’s continued support for the country’s democratic development and European path.

In conclusion, Abdixhiku expressed gratitude to Ambassador Schübel for the cooperation and the unwavering commitment of the European Union in Kosovo.