Collision between two vehicles in Vlora, two people end up in hospital

A road incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Jonufër area of Vlora.

Të lidhura

None found

Preliminary data shows that two vehicles collided on the Vlorë-Orikum road. One of them, a Volkswagen Golf, was traveling from Orikum towards Vlora, while the other, a Benz, was moving in the opposite direction, from Vlora to Orikum.

As a result of the impact, the driver and a female passenger of one of the vehicles were injured. They were immediately transported to the hospital to receive necessary medical treatment.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 19:56

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