March to the Prime Minister’s Office: ‘Albania demands an overthrow

Initially gathered at Skanderbeg Square, a group of citizens has started marching toward the Prime Minister’s Office building.

Të lidhura None found

With red-and-black flags in their hands, the participants march along Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard.

They also call on fellow citizens to join this protest.

According to them, the robbery that politicians have been inflicting on Albanians for 36 years must be ended once and for all.

The protesters stress that the current executive has turned life into an almost insurmountable challenge, which has spurred a mass exodus and is emptying the country.