Hodai’s analysis: student transport in Macedonia 2-3 times more expensive than in Germany

Representative of the Forum for Changes in Education, Blendi Hodai, has published a comparative analysis on the travel costs faced by students in North Macedonia compared to their peers in other European countries.

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According to his findings, the difference is stark: a young person in this Balkan country is forced to pay double or triple the cost to reach university lecture halls compared to Germany or Slovenia.

Hodai specifies the concrete figures of this inequality. In Germany, a student spends about 38 euros per month and gains the right to travel on regional transport throughout the entire country.

Meanwhile, in Slovenia, the fare for intercity routes ranges between 25 and 55 euros, as the vast majority of the amount is subsidized directly from the state budget.

The contrast becomes even more visible when the case of North Macedonia is analyzed. A student living in Tetovo and attending classes in Skopje faces a monthly cost exceeding 105 euros. For those coming from Kumanovo, expenses are around 100 euros, while for students from Gostivar, the monthly transport bill reaches approximately 130 euros.

Summarizing the situation, the analysis highlights the economic paradox: in a country where wage levels are several times lower than in Germany or Slovenia, students are forced to spend many times more out of their own pockets simply to attend the learning process.

We recall that pressure on the budgets of young people and workers traveling to the capital deepened further last month, when ticket prices marked another increase. /Telegrafi/