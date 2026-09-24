Hodai’s analysis: student transport in Macedonia 2-3 times more expensive than in Germany

Representative of the Forum for Changes in Education, Blendi Hodai, has published a comparative analysis on the travel costs faced by students in North Macedonia compared to their peers in other European countries.

Të lidhura

None found

According to his findings, the difference is stark: a young person in this Balkan country is forced to pay double or triple the cost to reach university lecture halls compared to Germany or Slovenia.

Hodai specifies the concrete figures of this inequality. In Germany, a student spends about 38 euros per month and gains the right to travel on regional transport throughout the entire country.

Meanwhile, in Slovenia, the fare for intercity routes ranges between 25 and 55 euros, as the vast majority of the amount is subsidized directly from the state budget.

The contrast becomes even more visible when the case of North Macedonia is analyzed. A student living in Tetovo and attending classes in Skopje faces a monthly cost exceeding 105 euros. For those coming from Kumanovo, expenses are around 100 euros, while for students from Gostivar, the monthly transport bill reaches approximately 130 euros.

Summarizing the situation, the analysis highlights the economic paradox: in a country where wage levels are several times lower than in Germany or Slovenia, students are forced to spend many times more out of their own pockets simply to attend the learning process.

We recall that pressure on the budgets of young people and workers traveling to the capital deepened further last month, when ticket prices marked another increase. /Telegrafi/


Shtuar 24.09.2026 19:59

Tags: , ,
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck

Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck
Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation

Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation
Insults started on TikTok, a fight with baseball bats was brewing in Yzberisht, police intervened in time! 23 minors escorted to the police station

Insults started on TikTok, a fight with baseball bats was brewing in Yzberisht, police intervened in time! 23 minors escorted to the police station
Bardhi demands answers from Begaj over the decree appointing Vlora Hyseni: Albanians do not need institutional spectacle

Bardhi demands answers from Begaj over the decree appointing Vlora Hyseni: Albanians do not need institutional spectacle
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet