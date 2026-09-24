Three years since the events in Banjska, NATO and EU demand accountability from perpetrators

On the occasion of the third anniversary of the armed attack in Banjska, the North Atlantic Alliance has renewed its call for those responsible for the acts of violence on Kosovo’s territory during 2023 to face justice. A spokesperson for the organization stated that this message has been conveyed unequivocally to the Serbian side at every level of communication.

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In a press statement, the NATO representative described the aggressions against KFOR peacekeeping troops and the subsequent escalations of unrest in Kosovo as completely unacceptable. He emphasized that these positions have been openly communicated to interlocutors in Belgrade.

The official added that Serbia plays a key role in the stability of the region and that Brussels expects a cooperative approach from its side. In this context, it was noted that the Secretary General maintains ongoing contacts with Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić to foster a spirit of constructive dialogue with neighbors.

Speaking about operational capacities on the ground, the alliance underscored the full readiness of the peacekeeping force. According to him, KFOR is strategically positioned to counter any potential developments in the security situation, thanks to the reinforcement of troops in the north, increased patrols, the establishment of observation points, and close communication with local communities.

He reaffirmed KFOR’s full commitment to its long-term mandate, which stems from United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, adopted in 1999.

On the other hand, the European Union has also insisted on the necessity of holding the perpetrators of these acts accountable, expressing disappointment over Belgrade’s inaction in prosecuting individuals located within Serbia’s jurisdiction. A spokesperson for the European bloc called for full cooperation from Serbian authorities through the mutual legal assistance mechanism, stressing that this issue has remained stagnant for a long time and can no longer be postponed.

It was also confirmed that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, addressed this concern directly with President Vučić during an informal meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.