Daily record in the Channel: 781 migrants arrive in Britain on 10 boats

The Home Office reported yesterday the arrival of 781 migrants on 10 boats, marking the highest number recorded in a single day since the start of 2026. On average, each vessel carried around 78 people.

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This figure brings the provisional total of Channel crossings since January to 18,565. Compared with the same period last year, when 32,188 arrivals were recorded, this represents a decrease of 42%, while compared with 2024, when the number was 25,165, the decrease is 26%.

The figures come after comments by Education Secretary Lucy Powell, who stressed that “you cannot stop everything all the time”. Her statement came a day after a boat evaded Border Force and reached the shore near Dover, where authorities detained 21 people. This was the second undetected landing in two days, after another vessel had arrived on the Folkestone coast on Monday morning.